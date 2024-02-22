Cyprus: Silia Kapsis drops a teaser of her Eurovision entry ‘ Liar’

The 2024 Cypriot Eurovision hopeful, Silia Kapsis, has released a snippet of her Eurovision entry ‘Liar’.

Silia Kapsis and the Cypriot Delegation are working from strength to strength to showcase an extraordinary performance at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

She will be premiering her Eurovision entry ‘Liar‘ a week from today on Thursday 29 February. Check out the snippet of the song which was released today:

Silia’s Eurovision story

Silia Kapsis will represent Cyprus at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden with ‘Liar‘, her entry has been composed by none other than Dimitris Kontopoulos and Elke Tiel.

The supremely talented Aussie born star was selected via an internal selection to fly the Cypriot flag at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Silia who hails from Australia is a well known singer and tv personality down under thanks to her work on Nikoladeon Australia.

The 2024 Cypriot Eurovision hopeful has both Greek and Cypriot ancestry, she was born and raised in Sydney Australia.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit ‘Fuego’. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 39 times.

Andrew Lambrou represented Cyprus at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Break A Broken A Heart’.

Source: CyBC

Photoc credit: CybC