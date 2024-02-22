Eurovision 2024: The Eurovision Street location unveiled

The City of Malmo has unveiled the location for the Eurovision Street in Malmo.

The 2024 Eurovision Street will be located in one of the most popular spots in Malmo, namely at Friisgatan Street. Malmo is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon along with the competing delegations, artists, fans and visitors come May.

Friisgatan is one of Malmo’s most celebrated hot spots with numerous restaurants and cafes. The pedestrian friendly and car free street stretches between the city’s Triangeln Station and the Eurovision Village.

Karin Karlsson (Managing Director City Host) says:

We in Malmö hope to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to our city, and we are organizing this collective celebration together. Now it’s time to show our creative and brave city’.

Eba Adielsson (ESC 2024 Executive Producer) says:

We are so much looking forward to the Eurovision week in Malmö. All the happenings out in the city perfectly complements the event in the arena.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: eurovision.tv/malmo.se

Photo credit: eurovision.tv/malmo.se