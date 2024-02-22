Tonight: Dora 2024 Semi-final #1 in Croatia

Good evening Europe, this is Zagreb calling! We are travelling all the way to the Balkans tonight for the Croatian national selection- Dora 2024.

How to watch the show?

You can watch the First Semi-final of Dora 2024 at 20:15 CET via the following channels:

HRT 1

HRTi

HRT webstream

HRT Youtube Channel

About the show

Dora 2024 will be held at the HRT Studios in Zagreb, Croatia. A total of 12 acts will battle for 8 spots in the Grand Final. Tonight’s show will be hosted by Maja Ciglenečki and Duško Ćurlić.

Slimane, the French Eurovision 2024 hopeful will be performing his Eurovision entry during tonight’s show.

The competing acts

Noelle – “Baby, Baby” Mario Battifiaca feat. Robert Ferlin – “Vodu piti trizan biti” Stefany – “Sretnih dana dat’ će Bog” Misha – “One Day” Erna – “How Do You Love Me” Eugen – “Tišine” Vinko – “Lying Eyes” Barbara Munjas – “Nepobjediva” Let 3 – “Babaroga” Lana Mandarić – “More” Pavel – “Do mjeseca” Saša Lozar – “Ne plačem zbog nje”

Dora 2024

Dora 2024 will consist of three live televised shows scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 25 February at HRT’s Studios in Zagreb. The Grand Final of Dora 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday 25 February.

22/02/2024- Semi-final #1

23/02/2024- Semi-final #2

25/02/2024- Grand Final

A total of 24 entries will be competing at the forthcoming Croatian national selection for Eurovision 2024. 12 songs will compete in each semi-final, the top 8 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final after a public televoting deliberation. A total of 16 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at the Grand Final.

The 2024 Croatian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 28 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.