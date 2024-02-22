Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2024 Semi-final #4 snippets released

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has released the snippets of the six competing entries at Melodifestivalen 2024’s Fourth Semifinal.
The Swedish national broadcaster has released 1 minute snippets of the 6 competing entries at the Melodifestivalen 2024 Fourth Semifinal:
- Albin Tingwall – «Done Getting Over You»
- Lia Larsson – «30 km/h»
- Dotter – «It´s Not Easy To Write A Love Song»
- SCARLET – «Circus X»
- Lasse Stefanz – «En Sång Om Sommaren»
- Danny Saucedo – «Happy That You Found Me»
The Fourth Semifinal of Melodifestivalen 2024 will be held on Saturday 24 February at the Stiga Sports Arena in Eskiltuna.
Melodifestivalen 2024
Melodifestivalen 2024 will consist of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.
03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)
10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)
17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)
- 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)
- 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)
- 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)
A total of 30 acts will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen.
Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT