Greece: Marina Satti kicks off Eurovision rehearsals in Athens

The Greek Eurovision 2024 hopeful, Marina Satti and her team have kicked off their Eurovision preparations. Marina and the Greek Delegation are working round the clock to showcase an extradionary performance and staging come May. The stage rehearsals for Malmo have begun in the majectic Greek capital.

Marina Satti‘s Eurovision entry ‘Zari‘ for Malmo will be premiered during a special show on Thursday 7 March on ERT. The special show will be hosted by Fotis Sergoupoulous and Jeni Melita.

Marina has finished filming the official music video of her Eurovision 2024 entry. We will see the 2024 Greek Eurovision hopeful at some of Athens’ most iconic landmarks and sights: Acropolis, Monasteraki, Plaka, Herodes Atticus Concervatory etc. We will see Marina depicted at various famous and iconic locations in the majestic Greek capital.

Notably the Greek Eurovision Midas Fokas Evangelinos is back in the game as he will be undertaking Marina’s artistic and stage appearance in Malmo. Fokas has already worked with Greece several times at the Eurovision Song Contest: 2004, 2005, 2009, 2017, 2021 and 2022.

Mecnun Giasar (Majnoon) is behind Marina’s Eurovision choreography.

