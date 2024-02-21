Eurovision 2024: easyJet confirmed as Official Airline Partner

The EBU has confirmed easyJet as the Official Eurovision airline for Eurovision 2024.

easyJet is amongst Europe’s most popular airlines flying to more than 155 airports in circa 35 countries. The airline has circa 300 aircraft covering more than 1000 routes.

easyJet has become the Official Airline Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Martin Österdahl (Executive Supervisor ESC) says:

We’re thrilled to welcome easyJet as the Official Airline for the Eurovision Song Contest. We both share a passion for connecting people and cultures, and look forward to taking off together as we unite the joy of music and the freedom of travel.

Gabriella Neudecker (Easy Jet Marketing Director) says:

We couldn’t be prouder to be the Official Airline for Eurovision Song Contest for the coming years. Travel offers you that rare opportunity to break away from the everyday and to feel totally in the moment, just as the iconic Eurovision Song Contest does. People, countries and communities are brought together, anything is possible and everyone is welcome. At easyJet we share all of these important values and are proud to play our part in connecting people across Europe, which we believe makes this partnership the perfect match.

easyJet’s official press release reads:

Europe’s leading airline easyJet has been announced as the Official Airline Partner of the Eurovision Song Contest in a multi-year partnership, bringing Europe together to celebrate the world’s largest live music event. easyJet will fly thousands of visitors from across Europe travelling for this year’s contest into Copenhagen airport, which provides quick, direct access to the host city of Malmö, Sweden, where the live semi-final and final events will take place on 7th, 9th and 11th May. The airline will operate over 10% more seats to and from Copenhagen compared to the same period last year. Almost 30 years ago easyJet changed the way people travelled, democratising flying for a new generation to enjoy Europe, offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe’s primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service. Today, easyJet has over 17,000 people, of 97 nationalities, speaking over 43 languages and based in eight countries across Europe. The airline flies on more of Europe’s most popular routes than any other, offering over 1000 routes to more than 150 airports across 35 countries. Over 300 million Europeans live within one hour’s drive of an easyJet airport. easyJet offers 14 routes from London Gatwick, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, Paris, Bordeaux, Nice, Lyon, Basel, Berlin, Geneva, Lisbon, Milan and Amsterdam to Copenhagen, with fares available from just £34.99*.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: Eurovision.tv/ easyJet

Photo credit: Eeasy Jet/eurovision.tv