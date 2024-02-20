Netherlands: Joost Klein unveils ESC entry’s title and release date

Joost Klein, the Dutch Eurovision 2024 hopeful, has unveiled the title of his Eurovision entry and the date of its premiere.

Joost Klein will be representing the Netherlands at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Europapa’. The song will be premiere on Thursday 29 February.

Joost Klein was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Dutch colours at Eurovision 2024 in Sweden.

Joost is 26 year old and has gained much fame, name and recognition both at home in the Netherlands and overseas namely in Belgium, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He is an accomplished musician, artist and lyricist.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019.

In 2023 Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper represented the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Burning Daylight‘.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: AVROTROS