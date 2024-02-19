Poland: Luna will defend the Polish colours at Eurovision 2024!

Poland has decided for Eurovision 2024! Luna will have the grand honour of representing Poland at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘The Tower’.

Poland has opted for an internal selection to determine its Eurovision 2024 act and entry.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken 25 times in our beloved song contest. In 2023 Poland was represented by Blanka at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Solo‘.

Source: TVP

Photo credit: TVP