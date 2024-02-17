Lithuania: Silvester Belt will represent the Baltic country at Eurovision 2024

Lithuania has decided for Malmo! Silvester Belt will defend the Lithuanian colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden with ‘Luktelk’.

Silvester Belt will have the grand honour of representing Lithuania at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo after being crowned the winner of EUROVIZIJA.LT with ‘Luktelk’.

A total of 10 acts battled for the golden ticket to Malmo. The Grand Final of Pabandom is Naujo 2023 was hosted by Gabriele Martirosian and Nombeko Auguste Khotseng.

The 2024 Lithuanian national selection consisted of 6 televised shows (5 Semi-finals and a Grand Final).

EUROVIZIJA.LT 2024

The 2024 Lithuanian national selection consisted of 6 televised shows, the first gala kicked off on Saturday 13 January. The first five presentation shows featured 8 acts battling for two spots in the Grand Final. 2 acts from each show will proceeded to the Grand Final after a professional jury/public voting deliberation. Hence a total of 10 batttled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at the EUROVIZJA.LT Grand Final.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 23 times at our beloved contest.

In 2023 Monika Linkyte represented Lithuania at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Stay’.

Source: LRT