SMRTV, the Sammarinese national broadcaster, has revealed the BIG acts at the forthcoming edition of Una Voce Per San Marino 2024.

The Sammarinese national selection- Una Voce Per San Marino will be kicking off its semi-finals tonight and concluding on Saturday 24 January with its Grand Final.

The Sammarinese national broadcaster unveiled the following BIG acts during a special press conference in Milan:

Aaron Sibley

Aime Atkinson

Jalisse

La Rua

Marcella Bella

Pago,

Corona, Ice Mc e Wlady

Loredana Bertè

Dana Gillespie (Caperaski AI generated entry)

Notably Loredana Berte is yet to confirm her participation, she competed at Sanremo 2024 with Pazza. Jalisse (Italy 1997) are vying to return to the competition 27 years.

A total of 17 acts ( 9 BIG/ 8 EMERGING) will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at the Sammarise national final- Una Voce Per San Marino. The show will be hosted by Fabrizio Biggio and Melissa Greta Marchetto,

Source: SMRTV

Photo credit: SMRTV