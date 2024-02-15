Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2024 Semi-final #3 snippets released

Sweden

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has released the snippets of the six competing entries at Melodifestivalen 2024’s Third Semifinal.

  1. Jacqline – «Effortless»
  2. Clara Klingenström – «Aldrig Mer»
  3. Kim Cesareon – «Take My Breath Away»
  4. Klaudy – «För Dig»
  5. Gunilla Persson – «I Won’t Shake (La La Gunilla)»
  6. Cazzi Opeia – «Give My Heart A Break»

The Third Semifinal of Melodifestivalen 2024 will be held on Saturday at the Vida Arena in Vaxjo.

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 will consist of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

  • 03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)
  • 10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)
  • 17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)
  • 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)
  • 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)
  • 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

A total of 30 acts will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen.

Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT

