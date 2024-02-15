UK: Olly Alexander to grace the Graham Norton Show on 1 March

The BBC has announced that the 2024 British Eurovision hopeful, Olly Alexander, will be gracing the Graham Norton Show on Friday 1 March where he will he talking all things Eurovision with Graham Norton.

The countdown to the premiere of the UK’s Eurovision 2024 entry ‘Dizzy‘ has kicked off in the United Kingdom. There is great anticipation and excitement both amongst Olly’s fans and Eurovision aficionados for the premiere of the song.

The song is set to premiere on Friday 1 March. Olly Alexander will be featuring in a one off special edition of the Graham Norton Show on the 1st of March where he will be chatting to Graham Norton about his Eurovision aspirations and preparation. The show will be broadcast on BBC 1 at 22:40 GMT.

The official music video of the Olly’s Eurovsision entry ‘ Dizzy’ will be also presented during the said show.

Olly Alexander was selected via an internal selection by the BBC in order to fly the British flag at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC