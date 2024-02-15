France: Slimane will be flying to Zagreb to peform at Dora 2024

The 2024 French Eurovision hopeful, Slimane, will be flying to Croatia next week where he is set to perform at the Croatian national selection Dora 2024.

Slimane (France 2024) will be gracing the First Semi-final of Dora 2024 on 22 February. He will perform his Eurovision entry ‘Mon Amour’ for the Croatian audience.

Slimane was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the French colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision edition in Malmo.

Dora 2024 will consist of three live television shows ( 2 Semi-finals and 1 Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 25 February. A total of 24 songs will be battling for 16 spots in the semi-finals. Hence 12 acts will compete in each semi-final, with the top 8 acts proceeding to the Grand Final. A total of 16 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at the Dora 2024 Grand Final.

All three Dora shows will be held in Zagreb and will be broadcast on HRT 1 and HRTV.

Source: HRT

Photo credit: France Televisions