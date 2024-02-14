Cyprus: Silia Kapsis will premiere ‘Liar’on 29 February

Save the date! Thursday 29 February- Silia Kapsis, the 2024 Cypriot hopeful is set to premiere her Eurovision 2024 entry ‘Liar’.

Silia Kapsis will represent Cyprus at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden with ‘Liar‘, her entry has been composed by none other than Dimitris Kontopoulos and Elke Tiel.

Silia Kapsis was selected via an internal selection to fly the Cypriot flag at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

CyBC and Silia Kapsis will be premiering the 2024 Cypriot Eurovision entry a forthnight from tomorrow- namely on the 7th of March. Silia Kapsis flew to Los Angeles to kick off preparations for Eurovision 2024 last month. She then travelled to Cyprus where she has filmed the official music of ‘Liar’.

Silia Kapsis who hails from Australia is a well known singer and tv personality down under thanks to her work on Nikoladeon Australia.

Silia has both Greek and Cypriot ancestry, she was born and raised in Sydney Australia.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit ‘Fuego’. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 39 times.

Andrew Lambrou represented Cyprus at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Break A Broken A Heart’

Source: CyBC

Photo credit: CyBC