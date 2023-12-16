United Kingdom: Olly Alexander will fly to Malmo!

The United Kingdom has decided for Eurovision 2024! Olly Alexander wil be representing the UK at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

The UK has once again opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision entry and act as has been the case in recent years. Olly Alexander will have the grand honour of representing the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2024 in Malmo, Sweden next May. Olly let the cat out of the bag earlier tonight during the Grand Final of Strictly Come Dancing.

Olly Alexander says:

I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year. As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour. I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour! I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!

Ben Mortime ( Polydor Records President) says:

Polydor, as the British home of ABBA and Loreen, have a deep connection with Sweden and Eurovision. And, we also have a deep connection with the trailblazing, cultural force that is Olly Alexander, who we have worked with for almost ten years. He is quite simply an incredible talent who we are convinced will make a huge impact for the UK in this year’s competition. We are proud to be supporting him in his bid for Eurovision success.

Kalpna Patel-Knight (BBC Head of Entertainment)says:

To have an artist of Olly Alexander’s calibre representing the UK in Malmö in 2024 is testament to just how much the BBC wants to keep momentum of Eurovision riding high since the UK had the honour of hosting the contest on behalf of Ukraine in Liverpool earlier this year. Olly is the perfect ambassador for the UK as both an immensely talented and world renowned artist and passionate fan of the competition.

Suzy Lamb ( BBC Studios-MD of Entertainment & Music) says:

BBC Studios is so excited to be working with the incredible Olly Alexander to create something very special for the UK at Eurovision. Olly is a world class, charismatic performer and we can’t wait for him to raise the roof at next year’s contest in Sweden.

The BBC’s press release reads:

As he embarks on the first release under his own name, Olly Alexander remains one of the world’s most trailblazing modern pop stars. Across three hugely successful albums to date, the singer, actor and fashion icon has scored 2 #1 UK albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles and was recently awarded the BRIT Billion Award (with 6.5 billion streams globally). With Years & Years evolving into a solo project and, in 2024, a brand new solo era, Olly has become a once-in-a-generation voice: the Russell T Davies show ‘It’s A Sin’ won Best New Drama at the National Television Awards, with Olly also nominated for Leading Actor at the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards. Having headlined arenas and festivals worldwide – not to mention collaborating with the likes of Sir Elton John, Kylie, and Pet Shop Boys – Olly Alexander’s icon-status recently saw him immortalised at Madame Tussauds London: a fitting home for a pop star who has helped change British culture forever, and now represents the UK on the Eurovision stage.

The BBC’s press release continues :

The BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest 2024 coverage is a BBC Studios Entertainment production, commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers are Andrew Cartmell and Lee Smithurst. The Creative Director for BBC Studios Entertainment North is Pete Ogden and Suzy Lamb is the Managing Director of Entertainment & Music at BBC Studios. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Katie Taylor.

The 2024 British Eurovision entry has been co written by Danny L. Harle and is expected to be premiered in due time.

All three Eurovision 2024 live shows ( Semi-final #1, Semi-final #2 and the Grand Final) will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Iplayer.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC