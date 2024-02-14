ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has announced today that Marina Satti will be premiering her Eurovision 2024 entry on Thursday 7 March.

Marina Satti‘s Eurovision entry for Malmo will be premiered during a special show on Thursday 7 March on ERT. The special show will be hosted by Fotis Sergoupoulous and Jeni Melita.

Marina has finished filming the official music video of her Eurovision 2024 entry. We will see the 2024 Greek Eurovision hopeful at some of Athens’ most iconic landmarks and sights: Acropolis, Monasteraki, Plaka, Herodes Atticus Concervatory etc. We will see Marina depicted at various famous and iconic locations in the majestic Greek capital.

Notably the Greek Eurovision Midas Fokas Evangelinos is back in the game as he will be undertaking Marina’s artistic and stage appearance in Malmo. Fokas has already worked with Greece several times at the Eurovision Song Contest: 2004, 2005, 2009, 2017, 2021 and 2022.

ERT’s official press release reads:

In an extraordinary evening show , which will be broadcast on Thursday, March 7 , 2024 , on ERT1 , hosted by Fotis Sergoulopoulos and Jeni Melita , the song that will represent us at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will be presented , the contest will be held in Malmö Sweden on 7, 9 and 11 May 2024 . With the backdrop of emblematic locations of Athens such as the Acropolis , Plaka , Monastiraki and the Herodes Atticus Conservatory , the filming for Marina’s Eurovision song’s official music video has been completed . During the filming of the music video ,the camera also focused on other characteristic areas of Attica including Omonia , Lykavittos , Rafina , and “Eleftherios Venizelos” Airport. Under the direction of Australian director Zac Wiesel , who has undertaken the editing of the video clip, the rich cultural heritage, history and modern landmarks of our country are highlighted. The artistic direction of Marina Satti’s appearance on the Eurovision stage has been undertaken by Fokas Evangelinos , the choreography and movement direction by Mecnun Giasar (Majnoon) , while the art direction by NMR .

Source: ERT

Photo credit: ERT