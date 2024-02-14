Spain: RTVE to host the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024

The EBU has announced today that RTVE and Spain will be having the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming Junior Eurovision Song Contest edition later this year.

Spain will be hosting the event for the very first time in the history of the Junior Song Contest. Fance Televisions, the French national broadcaster declined to host the event for the second consecutive time and for the third time in four years having hosted the event in 2021 and 2023. Hence the EBU extended an invite to RTVE to host the competition as Spain was the runner up of JESC 2023.

France won the 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest last year on home soil in Nice, with Spain placing 2nd.

Ana Maria Bordas ( Spanish Head of Delegation/ JESC 2024 Steering Group Member/RTVE) says:

RTVE welcomes with great enthusiasm EBU’s invitation for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 to be held in Spain. For RTVE, hosting the next JESC is another step in the effort that the public broadcaster has made in recent years to promote Eurovision in Spain and give more relevance to our music. From now on, RTVE will work closely with the EBU and the Steering Group to organize the best JESC possible. We will employ our best creative, technical and human resources to offer a festival designed for young artists in a festive and safe environment. We are sure that the Spanish public will also receive this announcement with great enthusiasm and will welcome the Eurovision community with open arm.

Martin Osterdahl (JESC Executive Supervisor/ EBU) says:

Twenty years after their Junior Eurovision Song Contest win, we’re thrilled to finally bring the Contest to Spain. We’re grateful to RTVE for accepting to host the 22nd edition of the competition which gives young artists from across Europe an incredible platform to showcase their talent. We’re very much looking forward to the fiesta that awaits in Spain later this year!

RTVE and the EBU will be unveiling the JESC 2024 host city and venue in due course. Spain will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its JESC victory this year. In 2004 Maria Isabel won JESC with ‘Antes Muerta Que Sencilla‘.

Source: EBU/ RTVE

Photo credit: EBU/ RTVE