Ukraine: Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil will fly to Malmo!

Ladies and gentlemen Ukraine has selected its Eurovision 2024 entry and act for Malmo! Alyona Alyona & Jerry Hail will have the grand honour of representing Ukraine at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.
Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil were crowned the winners of Vidbir 2024 with ‘Teresa & Maria’ and will defend the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision next May.
A total of 11 acts competed for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 . Jamala (Ukraine 2016/ Eurovision winner), Adrii Danylko (Verka Serduchka/ Ukriane 2007) and Serhii Tanchynets were part of the professional jury.
The 2024 Ukrainian national final was hosted by Julia Sanina (Eurovision 2023 hostess/The Hardkiss), (Ukraine 2003) and Timur Miroshnychenko (Eurovision 2017 host/Ukrainian Eurovision commentator) and Vasyl Baidak.The 2024 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act was determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.
Ukraine in EurovisionUkraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and has achieved great results in the competition, having won the contest thrice (2004, 2016, 2022). The country has enjoyed extraordinary results in the competition: 3 victories (2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings ( 2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013), 1 4th placing (2011), 1 5th placing (2021). Ukraine is the only country which has never missed to qualify to the Grand Final since the introduction of the semi-finals in the competition.
