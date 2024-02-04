Ukraine: Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil will fly to Malmo!

Ladies and gentlemen Ukraine has selected its Eurovision 2024 entry and act for Malmo! Alyona Alyona & Jerry Hail will have the grand honour of representing Ukraine at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil were crowned the winners of Vidbir 2024 with ‘Teresa & Maria’ and will defend the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision next May.

A total of 11 acts competed for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 . Jamala (Ukraine 2016/ Eurovision winner), Adrii Danylko (Verka Serduchka/ Ukriane 2007) and Serhii Tanchynets were part of the professional jury.