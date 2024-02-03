Tonight: Supernova 2024 Semi-final in Latvia

Good evening Europe, this is Riga calling! We are heading north to the Baltics tonight, namely to Latvia, for the semifinal for Supernova 2024.

Latvia is gearing up for Eurovison 2024 in full steam and is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary show.

How to watch?

You can watch the Supernova 2024 Semifinal at 20:10 CET via the following channels:

LTV 1



LTV 1 webstream

LTV webstream

About the show

A total of 15 acts will battle for 10 spots in the Grand Final. A combined jury/public televoting deliberation will determine the 10 Supernova 2024 finalists. The show will be hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003).

Supernova 2024

A total of 15 acts will partake in the competition in their quest to represent Latvia at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo. Supernova 2024 will consist of two televised shows a Semifinal and a Grand Final scheduled to be held on 3rd and 10th February. The 2024 Latvian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury -public voting deliberation on Saturday 10 February.

Participants

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 23 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

2023 saw Sudden Lights represent Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Aija‘.

Source: LTV

Photo credit: LTV