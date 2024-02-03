The Eurovision engines have started in Sweden, the Host country of Eurovision 2024. Heat 1 of Melodifestival 2024 took place tonight in Malmö. Around 100 days before Eurovision we have the first lucky contestants and qualified to the Swedish Grand Final.

The first six Swedish entrants took to the stage tonight, they are:

Adam Woods – «Supernatural» Samir & Viktor – «Hela Världen Väntar» Melina Borglowe – «Min Melodi» Elisa Lindström – «Forever Yours» Lisa Ajax – «Awful Liar» Smash Into Pieces – «Heroes Are Calling»

The first two finalists

Smash Into Pieces won Heat 1! The the televote was revealed to determine the second qualifier:

Lisa Ajax – «Awful Liar» – with 86 points

Two more songs advanced to the run-off vote after Heat 5 with a second chance to qualify for the final. They are:

Elisa Lindström – «Forever Yours» – with 61 points

Host of tonight was Carina Berg.

