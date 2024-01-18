Portugal: RTP unveils the Festival Da Cançao 2024 acts and entries

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has unveiled the Festival da Cançao 2024 competing acts and entries.

Festival da Canção 2024 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semi-finals and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 24 February and 02 and 09 March at the RTP Studios in Lisbon, Portugal.

24/02/2024- FdC Semi-final 1

02/03/2024- FdC Semi-final 2

09/03/2024- FdC Grand Final

The Hosts

Filomena Cautela & Vasco Palmeirim will be hosting all three Festival da Cançao 2024 shows. Inês Lopes Gonçalves will be back as the Green Room hostess once again. All three shows will be broadcast live on RTP 1 and RTP Play.

Eurovision fans will remember Filomena Cautela as she was one of the four charming hostesses at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

In an unprecedented move, all the composers of the 20 competing entries will be defending their songs in the competition this year.

Semi-final #1

Semi-final #2

RTP unveiled the names of the twenty FdC 2024 candidates and published their respective songs on Festival Da Cançao’s official Youtube channel.

Festival da Canção 2024

The 2024 FdC will consist of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live on 24 February, 02 and 09 March.

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Malmo, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries+ 1 entry saved by the public from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 12 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2024 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 54 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2023 Mimicat represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘ Ai Coraçao‘ achieving a 23rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTP

Cover Photo: RTP