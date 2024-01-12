Finland: Listen to the UMK 2024 entries

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster unveiled the seven competing UMK 2024 acts earlier this week and has started releasing the competing entries. Let’s check them out!

A total of seven acts will be battling for the golden ticket to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest at the Finnish national final- UMK 2024.

Cyan Kicks– Dancing with Demons

Sexmane– Mania

Upcoming releases

Sara Siipola – Paskana (15/01/2024)

– Paskana (15/01/2024) Jesse Markin – Glow (16/01/2024)

– Glow (16/01/2024) Windows95Man – No rules! (17/01/2024)

– No rules! (17/01/2024) Sini Sabotage – Kuori Mua (18/01/2024)

– Kuori Mua (18/01/2024) Mikael Gabriel x NUBLU – Vox Populi (19/01/2024)

Finland is gearing up for Eurovision 2024 and is working round the clock on its iconic national final which is scheduled to be held at the Nokia Arena in Tampere on Saturday 10 February. The show will be hosted by Pilvi Hämäläinen, Viivi Pumpanen and Benjamin Peltonen .

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 56 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

Kaarija represented Finland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Cha Cha Cha’ achieving an honourable 2nd placing in the Grand Final, thus giving his homeland its second best result in the competition.

