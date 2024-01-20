Tonight: Eesti Laul 2024 kicks off in Estonia with its Semi-final

We are heading to the Baltics tonight, namely to the iconic city of Tartu in Estonia for Eesti Laul 2024’s Semi-final.

Estonia is gearing up in full steam for the forthcoming 2024 Estonian national selection- Eesti Laul.

How to watch?

You can watch the Eesti Laul 2024 Semi-final at 18:15 CET via the following channels:

ETV

ETV webstream

About the show

A total of 15 acts will be battling for 5 spots in the Grand Final. Tonight’s five qualifiers will join the five pre-qualified acts at the 2024 Estonian national final on 17 February. The show will be held at the Sports Hall of the University of Tartu in Tartu and will be hosted by Grete Kuld and Tõnis Niinemets.

Participants

1. 5minus x Puuluup -“We (do) know nothing about (these) drugs”

2. Inga -“No Dog On a Leash”

3. Ollie -“My Friend”

4. Yonna -“I Don’t Know About You”

5. Peter Põder -“Korra veel”

6. Cartoon, Ewert Sundja- “Oblivion”

7. Traffic “-Wunderbar”

8. Ingmar -“Dreaming”

9. Anet Vaikmaa- “Serotonin”

10. Laura -“Here’s Where I Draw the Line”

11. Sofia Rubina -“Be Good”

12. Antsud “Vetevaim”

13. Silver Jusilo- “Lately”

14. Cecilia -“FOMO”

15. Ewert and The Two Dragons- “Hold Me Now”

Eesti Laul 2024

The 2024 Estonian national selection, Eesti Laul will consist of two televised shows ( a semi-final and a grand final). A total of 15 acts will be battling for 5 spots in the Grand Final. The 5 qualifiers will join the 5 pre qualified acts in the Grand Final.

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at Eesti Laul’s Grand Final. The winner of the competition will be determined via public tele-voting during the Super Final on 17 February 2024.

The 2024 Eesti Laul Semi-final will be held in Tartu whilst the Grand Final will take place in Tallinn.

The 2024 Eesti Laul edition will consist of three stages: the preliminary round, the semi-final and the Grand Final.

23/10/2023- Eesti Laul 2024 song submission deadline

20/01/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Semi-final

17/02/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2023 saw Alika represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Bridges‘.

Source: ERR

Photo credit: ERR