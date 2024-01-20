Tonight: EUROVIZIJA.LT continues in Lithuania with Semi-final #2

We are travelling back to the Baltics tonight, namely to Vilnius the majestic capital of Lithuania where the 2024 Lithuanian national selection- EUROVIZIJA.LT continues with its Second Semi-final.

Lithuania is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2024 with its revamped national selection EUROVIZIJA.LT.

How to watch?

You can watch EUROVIZIJA.LT’s Semi-final #2 t at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webstream

About the show

A total of 8 acts will be battling during tonight’s show. The top two acts after a combined jury/public televoting deliberation will proceed to the Grand Final. The show will be hosted by Gabriele Martirosian and Nombek Auguste Khotseng.

Participants

Andrius Pojavis – “Sing me a hug” Eglė Jakštytė-Eley – “Rock my body” Daividas Valma – “Blood on your hands” Aistè – “We will rule the world” Žalvarinis – “Gaudė vėjai” Paula Urbana – “It is what it is” Thomas G – “Us” Multiks – “Vėjas galvoje”

EUROVIZIJA-LT

The 2024 Lithuanian national selection consists of 6 televised shows, the first gala kicked off on Saturday 13 January. The first five presentation shows will feature 8 acts each whilst the sixth show will be the Grand Final where the 2024 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined. 2 acts from each show will proceed to the Grand Final after a professional jury/public voting deliberation. Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Malmo at the EUROVIZA.LT Grand Final on Saturday 17 February.

The Agenda

The 2024 Lithuanian national selection consists of 6 televised shows (5 Semi-finals and a Grand Final).

13/01/2024- Semi-final #1

20/01/2024- Semi-final #2

27/01/2024- Semi-final #3

03/02/2024- Semi-final #4

10/02/2024- Semi-final #5

17/02/2024- Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 23 times at our beloved contest.

In 2023 Monika Linkyte represented Lithuania at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Stay’.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: LRT/ D.Umbraso