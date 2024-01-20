Tonight: Misija Malmo- Song presentation show in Slovenia

We are heading to the majestic city of Ljubljana for Misija Malmo, the special song premiere show where the 2024 Slovenian Eurovision hopeful- Raiven- will premiere her Eurovision 2024 entry.

We will be getting to hear another Eurovsion 2024 entry tonight! Raiven will release her Eurovision song for Malmo tongiht.

How to watch?

You can watch Misija Malmo at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

RTVSLO 1

RTVSLO 1 webstream

About the show

Misija Malmo will be hosted by Ilen Artac and will be held at RTVSLO´s Studio 1 in Ljubljana.

Raiven the 2024 Slovenian Eurovision hopeful will premiere the official music video of her Eurovision 2024 entry ‘Veronika’ during the show. Her Eurovision entry is in Slovenian.

Raiven says:

I think that the type of song that I will perform at Eurovision does not need the English language. I am convinced that both the story and the music are strong and expressive enough that their essence and emotional depth will be able to be perceived and understood even by listeners who do not speak Slovenian.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 28 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2024 Joker Out represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Carpe Diem‘.

Source: RTVSLO

Photo credit: RTVSLO/Adrian Pregelj