Norway: MGP 2024 Semi-final #1 results

Melodi Grand Prix 2024 kicked off in Norway tonight in Oslo with its First Semi-final. A total of 6 acts battled for three spots in the Grand Final.

The top 3 acts from tonight’s semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final:

Gothminister

Margaret Berger

Ingrid Jasmin

About MGP 2024

Melodi Grand Prix 2023 consists of four live televised shows with the Grand Final set to be held in Trondheim on Saturday 3 February.

The three semi-finals will be held in Oslo whilst the Grand Final will be travelling to Trondheim. A total of 18 acts will partake in the competition. The top 3 acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 9 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final.The shows are hosted by Marion Ravn and Fredrik Solvang .

The 2024 Norwegian entry will be determined via a 50/50 international jury-public televoting deliberation.

MGP 2023 Agenda

13/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #1

20/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #2

27/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #3

03/02/2024- MGP 2024 Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 61 times.

Source: NRK

Photo credit: NRK