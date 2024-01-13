Moldova: Selectia Nationala 2024 finalists determined

The eleven Selectia Nationala 2024 finalists have been determined in Moldova today after a live audition selection.

A total of 30 acts auditioned live earlier today in front of a special professional jury in order to qualify for the Moldovan national final. Eleven acts were selected by the jury for the 2024 Moldovan national final:

1. Natalia Barbu – „In the middle”

2. Valeria Pasha – „Anti-Princess”

3. Iulia Teleuca – „Runaway”

4. Catalina Solomac – „Fever”

5. OL – „No Time No Space”

6. Julea Viola – „Light Up”

7. Reghina Alexandrina – „Contrasens”

8. Victor Gulick – „Fever”

9. Nicoleta Sava – „Bravo”

10. Sasha Letty – „DNA”

11.Y-Limit – „REVOLUTION”

Notably the 2007 Moldovan Eurovision representative is back in the game and will be vying to represent her homeland for the second time at Europe’s favorite television show.

Nicoleta Sava’s entry ‘Bravo‘ has been composed and penned by the Spanish Dream Team Rafael Artesero (Spain 2011, Andorra 2005, 2006, Belgium 2014) and Jose Juan Rodriguez Santana ( San Marino 2012/ Montenegro 2009).

The 2024 Moldovan national final- Selectia Nationala- is scheduled to be held on Saturday 17 February in Chisinau, Moldova.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 18 times.

In 2023 Pasha Parfeni represented Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Soarele si Luna‘.

Source: TRM

Photo: TRM