Tonight: MGP 2024 kicks off in Norway with its First Semi-final

Good evening Europe, this is Oslo calling! We are travelling to the Scandinavian shores tonight, namely to Norway for the First Semi-final of Melodi Grand Prix 2024.

Norway is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary and entertaining national selection.

How to watch?

You can watch the First Semi-final of Melodi Grand Prix 2024 at 19:50 CET via the following channels:

NRK 1

NRK 1 webstream

NRK webstream

About the Show

A total of 6 acts will be competing during tonight’s show. The top 3 acts from tonight’s Semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final.

About MGP 2023

Melodi Grand Prix 2024 will consist of four live televised shows with the Grand Final set to be held in Trondheim on Saturday 3 February.

The three semi-finals will be held in Oslo whilst the Grand Final will be travelling to Trondheim. A total of 18 acts will partake in the competition. The shows will be hosted by Marion Ravn and Fredrik Solvang.

The 2024 Norwegian entry will be determined via a combined international jury-public televoting deliberation.

Participants

Margaret Berger – ‘Oblivion’

– ‘Oblivion’ Myra- ‘Heart on fire’.

‘Heart on fire’. Ingrid Jasmin -‘Eya’

-‘Eya’ Gothminister – ‘We Come Alive’

– ‘We Come Alive’ Fredrik Halland – ‘Stranded’

– ‘Stranded’ Mathilde SPZ ft. Chris Archer & Slam Dunk-‘Woman Show’

MGP 2024 Agenda

13/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #1

20/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #2

27/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #3

03/02/2024- MGP 2024 Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 61 times.

Alessandra represented Norway at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her epic entry ‘ Queen of Kings‘, achieving an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: NRK

Photo credit: NRK/ JULIA MARIE NAGLESTAD