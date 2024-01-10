Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2024 hosts to be unveiled on 12 January

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, will be unveiling one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen on Friday 12 January! Yes, we are talking about the hosts!

SVT will be holding a special press conference in at the SVT Headquarters in Stockholm on Friday 12 January at 09:00 CET in order to unveil the Melodifestivalen 2024 hosts.

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 will consist of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)



(Malmo Arena) 10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)



(Scandinavium) 17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)



(Vida Arena) 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)



(Stiga Sports Arena) 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)



(Löfbergs Arena) 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

A total of 30 acts will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen.



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 7 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, 2023) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985). Malmo will be hosting next year’s Eurovision edition.

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 10 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 12 years including 3 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 62 times in the competition throughout its history. This year Loreen stormed to victory at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her mega hit ‘Tattoo‘.

