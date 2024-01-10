Germany: Das Deutche Finale 2024 acts to be revealed on 19 January

NDR, the German broadcaster, will be unveiling the ‘Das Deutche Finale 2024’ competing acts on Friday 19 January.

The 2024 German national final- Das Deutche Finale 2024 is scheduled to be held on Friday 16 February in Berlin and will broadcast live on Das Erste, eurovision.de and ARD Mediathek at 22:00 CET. The show will be hosted by none other than Barbara Schöneberger.

The ‘Das Deutche Finale 2024’ competing acts and entries will be revealed on Friday 19 January. Tickets for the German national final will go on sale on the same day.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 65 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

In 2023 Lord of the Lost represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Blood & Glitter‘.

