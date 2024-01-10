Croatia: Dora 2024 entries released

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has released the twenty four Dora 2024 competing entries.

Dora 2024 will consist of three live televised shows scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 25 February at HRT’s Studios in Zagreb. The Grand Final of Dora 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday 25 February.

22/02/2024- Semi-final #1

23/02/2024- Semi-final #2

25/02/2024- Grand Final

A total of 24 entries will be competing at the forthcoming Croatian national selection for Eurovision 2024. We have some familiar names in the line up: Let 3 (Croatia 2023) and Damir Kedzo (Croatia 2020).

Check out the competing entries below:

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 28 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2023 Croatia was represented by Let 3 at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Mama SC’.

Source: HRT

Photo credit: HRT