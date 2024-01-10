Croatia: Dora 2024 entries released

Croatia

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani January 10, 2024 1:57 pm 47 views

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has released the twenty four Dora 2024 competing entries.

Dora 2024 will consist of three live televised shows scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 25 February at HRT’s Studios in Zagreb. The Grand Final of Dora 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday 25 February.

  • 22/02/2024- Semi-final #1
  • 23/02/2024- Semi-final #2
  • 25/02/2024- Grand Final

A total of 24 entries will be competing at the forthcoming Croatian national selection for Eurovision 2024. We have some familiar names in the line up: Let 3 (Croatia 2023) and Damir Kedzo (Croatia 2020).

Check out the competing entries below:

  1. Alen Đuras – A Tamburitza Lullaby
  2. Let 3 – Baba Roga
  3. Noelle – Baby, Baby
  4. Boris Štok – Can We Talk
  5. Natalie Balmix – Dijamanti
  6. Pavel – Do Mjeseca
  7. Marcela – Gasoline
  8. Erna – How Do You Love Me
  9. Vinko – Lying Eyes
  10. Lana Mandarić – More
  11. James Night – Nebo Plače
  12. Saša Lozar – Ne Plačem Zbog Nje
  13. Barbara Munjas – Nepobjediva 
  14. Lara Demarin – Ne Vjerujem Ti
  15. The Splitters – Od Kad Te Sanjam
  16. Misha – One Day
  17. ET – Pametnom Dosta
  18. Lu Dedić – Plavi Leptir
  19. Baby Lasagna – Rim Tim Tagi Dim
  20. Vatra – Slatke Suze, Gorka Ljubav
  21. Stefany Žužić – «Sretnih Dana Dat’ Će Bog
  22. Eugen – Tišine
  23. Mario Battifiaca feat. Robert Ferlin – Vodu Piti Trizan Biti
  24. Damir Kedžo – Voljena Ženo

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 28 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2023 Croatia was represented by  Let 3 at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Mama SC’.

Source: HRT
Photo credit: HRT

 

Related posts