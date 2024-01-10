Denmark: DR to unveil the DMGP 2024 competing acts on 25 January

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that the DMGP 2024 competing acts will be unveiled on 25 January.

A total of 8 acts will be competing at the forthcoming Dansk Melodi Grand Prix. The DMGP 2024 finalists reveal will be held on Thursday 25 January at DR Koncerthuset’s Foyer with Stéphanie Surrugue and Sara Bro as hosts.

The 2024 Danish national final DMGP will be held at the DR Koncerthuset in Copenhagen on Saturday 17 February and will be broadcast live on DR 1 at 20:00 CET. The show will be hosted by Stéphanie Surrugue and Sara Bro.

Denmark in Eurovision Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest). The Nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005. Denmark has partaken 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reiley represented Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Breaking My Heart’.

Source: DR/ESCToday

Photo credit: DR