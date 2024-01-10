Finland: YLE unveils the UMK 2024 stage

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has unveiled the iconic UMK 2024 stage.

The 2024 Finnish national final UMK 2024 is scheduled to be held on Saturday 10 February at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. The 2024 UMK stage has been by Ari Levelä and Pekka Marti and features led panels, dimensions and cat walk.

A total of 7 acts will be battling at the forthcoming edition of UMK for the goldent ticket to Eurovision 2024. Pilvi Hämäläinen, Viivi Pumpanen and Benjamin Peltonen will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming Finnish national final – UMK 2024.

The competing acts at UMK 2024 will be unveiled today at 20:00 CET and will be broadcast live on YLE 1, YLE Areena and UMK’s Official TikTok and Youtube channels.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 56 times in Europe’s favorite television show.

In 2023 Kaarija represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Cha Cha Cha’, achieving an honorable 2nd placing in the Grand Final in Liverpool.

Source: YLE

Photo credit: YLE