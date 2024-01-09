RTL Luxembourg, the Luxembourgish national broadcaster, has released the eight competing songs at the forthcoming 2024 Luxembourg Song Contest.

RTL Luxembourg has released the eight LSC 2024 competing entries through the course of the morning via its official social media platforms. You can listen to the competing entries here.

Angy & Rafa Ela – Drop

– Drop CHAiLD – Hold On

– Hold On EDSUN – Finally Alive

– Finally Alive Joel Marques – Believer

– Believer Krick – Drowning in the Rain

– Drowning in the Rain Naomi Aye – Paumee Sur Terre

– Paumee Sur Terre One Last Time –

– TALI–

Notably CHAild‘s song ‘Hold On’ has been produced and written by Jimmy Jansson (Cyprus 2023), Thomas G:son (Sweden 2006, 2001, 2012, 2023/ Spain 2007, 2012, 2015/ Norway 2007/ Malta 2018/ Georgia 2013, 2015 2016/ Denmark 2010/Cyprus 2016, 2017), Peter Boström (Sweden 2012, 2011, 2023/ Spain 2015/ Norway 2012/France 2020/) . Whilst the backing vocals are Greg Curtis, Anna Sahlene (Estonia 2002):

Luxembourg Song Contest 2024

The Luxembourgish 2024 national final- Luxembourg Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Rockhal in Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg on Saturday 28 January.

A total of 8 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. The Luxembourgish national final will be broadcast live on RTL Tele Luxembourg.

Luxembourg is all set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year after an absence of 30 years with a magnificent national final. The 8 lucky competing acts of the 2024 Luxembourgish national final:

Joel Marques Cunha Naomi Aye EDSUN Krik One Last Time TALI Angy & Rafaela CHAiLD

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg