Poland: TVP opts for internal selection for Eurovision 2024: song submission window open

TVP, the Polish national broadcaster, has announced today that Poland will selecting its Eurovision 2024 act and entry via an internal selection and has opened the song submission window for ESC 2024.

Poland will be opting for an internal selection for Eurovision 2024, the song submission window for artists wishing to represent Poland at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is now open with the deadline set on Friday 2 February. TVP has published the rules and regulations for the Polish Eurovision 2024 project and internal selection.

Artists wishing to enter the internal selection must be Polish citizens and can send in their respective entries to TVP via the following email: [email protected].

TVP’s official press release reads:

Eurovision 2024. Submit your song – criteria To take part in the pre-selections, you must be at least 16 years old and have Polish citizenship . The song submitted to the competition cannot be longer than 3 minutes and must have original music, lyrics and a premiere character . In practice, this means that songs published after September 1, 2023 can be submitted to the competition. The works participating in the pre-selections cannot contain content that discriminates against any social groups. The Eurovision Song Contest is an event promoting culture, diversity and universal values. One of the key ideas of the competition is to break boundaries and build bridges through music. Detailed regulations of the Polish pre-selection can be found at eurowizja.tvp.pl.

Eurovision 2024. Grand final The next Eurovision Song Contest will be organized for the 68th time. Thanks to Loreen’s victory during last year’s edition of the event, this year Sweden is the host of the event. The competition will be organized in the capital of the Skåne region – Malmö. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 7 and 9. The grand final will take place on May 11, 2024 . All concerts will be available to watch live on Polish Television. The slogan of the competition is “United by Music”. 37 countries will take part in this year’s edition.