LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Supernova 2024 competing acts.

A total of 15 acts will partake in the competition in their quest to represent Latvia at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo. Supernova 2024 will consist of two televised shows a Semifinal and a Grand Final scheduled to be held on 03 and 10 February. The 2024 Latvian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury -public voting deliberation on Saturday 10 February.

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster has also released the competing entries. You can listen to them here.

The Supernova 2024 competing acts:

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 23 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

2022 saw Sudden Lights represent Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Aija‘.

