Croatia: HRT unveils the Dora 2024 dates, venue and host city

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has unveiled the dates, host city and venue for the forthcoming Croatian national selection Dora 2024.

Dora 2024 will consist of three live televised shows scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 25 February at HRT’s Studios in Zagreb. The Grand Final of Dora 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday 25 February.

22/02/2024- Semi-final #1

23/02/2024- Semi-final #2

25/02/2024- Grand Final

A total of 24 entries will be competing at the forthcoming Croatian national selection for Eurovision 2024. We have some familiar names in the line up: Let 3 (Croatia 2023) and Damir Kedzo (Croatia 2020).

The Dora 2024 entries will be premiered on Dora’s official YouTube channel tomorrow, Tuesday 9 January.

Dora 2024 Participants

A TAMBURITZA LULLABY – Alen Đuras

BABAROGA – Flight 3

BABY, BABY – Noelle

CAN WE TALK – Boris Štok

DIAMONDS – Natalie Balmix

TO THE MOON – Pavel

GASOLINE – Marcela

HOW DO YOU LOVE ME – Erna

LYING EYES – Vinko

SEA – Lana Mandarić

THE SKY IS CRYING – James Night

I DON’T CRY FOR HER – Saša Lozar

INVINCIBLE – Barbara Munjas

I DON’T BELIEVE YOU – Lara Demarin

SINCE I’VE DREAMED OF YOU – The Splitters

ONE DAY – Misha

SMART ENOUGH – ET

BLUE BUTTERFLY – Lu Dedi

AWAKE MY LIPS – Zsa Zsa

SWEET TEARS, BITTER LOVE – Fire

GOD WILL GIVE HAPPY DAYS – Stefany Žužić

SILENCE – Eugen

DRINK WATER TO BE SOBER – Mario Battifiaca feat. Robert Ferlin

BELOVED WOMAN – Damir Kedžo

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 28 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2023 Croatia was represented by Let 3 at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Mama SC’.

Source: HRT

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU