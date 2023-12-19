Lithuania: ‘EUROVIZIJA.LT’ competing acts unveiled

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the 40 competing act at the forthcoming 2024 Lithuanian national selection- EUROVIZIJA.LT.

The 2024 Lithuanian national selection will be consisting of 6 televised shows, with the first gala set to kick off on Saturday 13 January. The first five presentation shows will feature 8 acts each whilst the sixth show will be the Grand Final where the 2024 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined. 2 acts from each show will proceed to the Grand Final after a professional jury/public voting deliberation. Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Malmo at the EUROVIZA.LT Grand Final on Saturday 17 February.

Audrius Girzadas (EUROVIZIJA.LT Chief Producer LRT Program Dept/ Lithuanian Head of Delegation) says:

In the selection shows for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest starting in January, we will hear songs of various genres – both lyrical and alternative music, which will be performed by well-known and experienced participants on the Eurovision stage, as well as by artists and groups who are yet to present themselves on this stage. The list includes as many as 40 groups, whose specially formed working groups were carefully selected from more than 60 applicants. I am glad that this year’s selection of the competition received a considerable number of applications – this shows that Lithuania’s participation in the song competition, which has been going on for 30 years, is still interesting for both the performers and the audience, who will be able to sit down and watch the national selection on the screens for even six winter Saturdays.

A total of 40 acts will be competing at the 2024 Lithuanian national selection:

1.Agnė Buškevičiūtė – Puppeteer

2. Aistay – You

3. Aistè – Hero

4. Andrius Pojavis – Sing Me A Hug

5. Antoine Wend – Say No More

6. Anžela – Paskubėk

7. April Frey – New Years

8. Baltos varnos – In The Night

9. Clockwork Creep – Empty

10. Danielė – Cold Shower

11. Deividas Valma – Blood On Your Hands

12. Eley – Rock My Body

13. Emilija V – Trophy Wife

14. Freya Alley – Serenade

15. Hansanova – Dragons And Rainbows

16. Il Senso – Time

17. Kàro – Weightless

18. Kasparas – Fool

19. Kotryna – Let‘s Get Lost

20, Lina Štalytė – Perfect

21. Luka – Move On

22. Mary Mo – Done

23. Martin – Jigsaw

24. MeidĖ – Zoo

25. Monika Marija – Starting Tommorow

26. Multiks – Vėjas Galvoje

27. Paula Urbana – It Is What It Is

28. Petras – Run

29. Pluie de Comètes – Be Careful

30. Queens of Roses – Walk Through Fire

31. Shower – Impossible

32. Sid Hallow – Here We Go Again

33. Silvester Belt – Luktelk

34. Sun Francisco – Trauka

35. The Roop – Simple Joy

36. Thomas G – Us

37. VB gang – KABOOM!!!

38. Vilija – Save Me

39. Žalvarinis – Gaudė Vėjai

40. Živilė Gedvilaitė – Save Me

Notably several former Lithuanian Eurovision acts are back in the game vying to return to the Eurovision Song Contest: The Roop (2020/2021), Vilija (2014) and Andrius Pojavis (2013).

A special jury and audience vote will determine the outcome of the shows, but the Lithuanian audience will be 100% responsible to select their Eurovision act and entry for Malmo, Sweden. The top three songs after a professional jury/public deliberation at the Grand Final will proceed to the Super Final where they will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024.

The 2024 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100% public voting deliberation.

EUROVIZIJA.LT Dateline

13/01/2024- Show #1

20/01/2024- Show #2

27/01/2024- Show #3

03/02/2024- Show #4

10/02/2024- Show #5

17/02/2024- Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 23 times at our beloved contest.

2023 saw Monika Lynkyte fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Stay ‘.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: EBU