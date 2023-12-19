Albania: Festival i Kenges 62 kicks off tonight

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, will be kicking off the 62nd edition of Festivali i Kenges.

Fest 62 will kick off tonight and will consist of four live televised shows running for four nights. The Albanian music festival will conclude on Thursday 21 December.

We are heading all the way to the majestic Albanian capital of Tirana this evening where the 62nd edition of Festivali i Kenges is set to be held.

How to watch?

You can watch the first show of Fest 62 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 webcast

About the show

The first set of competing acts will perform during tonight’s show whilst the second set of acts will grace the stage tomorrow. We will hear the first 16 competing songs for the first time tonight. The show will be held at the Congress Palace in Tirana and will be hosted by Adriana Matosh, Kledi Kadiu, Xhuliano Dule and Krisa Çaushi.

The candidates

Stivi Ushe – «Askush Si Ty» Besa Kokëdhima – «Zemrën N’Dorë» Mal Retkoceri – «Çmendur» Eldis Arnjeti – «Një Kujtim» Shpat Deda – «S’Mund Të Fitoj Pa Ty» Jehona Ponari – «Evol» PeterPan Quartet – « Edhe Nje Here» Festina Mejzini – «Melos» Kastro Zizo – «2073» Luan Durmishi – «Përsëritja» Melodajn Mancaku – «Nuk Jemi Ne» Olsi Ballta – «Unë» Andi Tanko – «Herë Pas Here» Sergio Hajdini – «Uragan» Santino De Bartolo – «Dua Të Rri Me Ty» Olimpia Smajlaj – «Asaj»

The 2023 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023 will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

