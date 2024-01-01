Farewell to 2023! A warm welcome to 2024! One more year has gone by, one more Eurovision season is over thus making way to the 2024 season. We will be heading to Malmö, Sweden in the new year!

In 2024, we will be travelling to Scandinavia for the Eurovision Song Contest, namely to Sweden who will be hosting the competition for the seventh time in Eurovision history.

Eurovision fans will be more than happy to travel to one of most iconic, happening and beautiful cities in Sweden, namely to Malmö in the south of Sweden. Malmö will have the grand honour of welcoming the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time in the history of the competition.

Hello Sweden!

2024 will be taking us back to the land of ABBA, Loreen, Mans Zelmerlow and Sweden.

The Eurovision bandwagon will be heading back to Sweden after 8 years, as the last time when the country hosted the competition was back in 2016 when Stockholm welcomed the international music festival at the Globen Arena.

2024 will be bringing about many pleasant surprises and innovations with itself. You can check out our provisional timeline of the upcoming events leading up to the Grand Finale of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2024 Eurovision season has already kicked off. Hence we already know the representatives of the following countries: Albania, Netherlands, France, Greece, Belgium, Cyprus, Czechia, United Kingdom and Slovenia .

National finals for the 2023 Eurovision season kicked off in 2023 and more national finals and special presentation shows are scheduled to be held all over Europe in January, February and March.

A total of 37 countries will partake in our beloved contest this year. Monaco, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Turkey will not to return to the contest in 2024. We will be welcoming Luxembourg back to the competition with open arms after a 30 year hiatus.

The entire ESCToday.com team would like to take the opportunity to wish each and everyone of you an amazing New Year and a wonderful 2024 Eurovision Season! See you in Malmö in 2024!

Photo credit: Werner Nystrand/Folio/imagebank.sweden.se