Eurovision 2024: Royal Caribbean confirmed as Official Cruise Line

The EBU and the Royal Caribbean have announced today that they have sealed a partnership for Eurovision 2024 and 2025, thus confirming that Royal Caribbean will be the Official Eurovision Cruise Line for the next two Eurovision editions.

Mr. Ben Bouldin (Royal Caribbean International Vice President for Europe, Africa and Middle East) says:

As two world-renowned brands that are known for delivering memorable moments to millions across the globe, the combination of Royal Caribbean International and Eurovision Song Contest makes the ultimate partnership that will bring to life the very best of world-class live entertainment and a fusion of cultures from all over. With more than 60 historic years of the Eurovision Song Contest, we’re proud to partner with an iconic brand that has a global audience, which only continues to grow with the popularity of an event that has become a cultural moment for so many around the world.

Martin Österdahl ( Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU) says;

We’re thrilled to announce our exciting new partnership with Royal Caribbean International. The Eurovision Song Contest and Royal Caribbean share a passion for creating unforgettable experiences that unite people from all around the world. We look forward to making new memories for our fans and guests alike and can’t wait to set sail together on this new adventure!

Royal Caribbean’s Official Press release reads:

Hitting the high notes as well as the high seas, Royal Caribbean International has joined forces with the world’s largest live music event, the Eurovision Song Contest. As an Official Partner for 2024 and 2025, Royal Caribbean will bring to life a wide range of moments and experiences, including brand exposure throughout the event, host-city promotion and more. The new collaboration will debut ahead of the upcoming 68th Eurovision Song Contest that will be held in the vibrant city of Malmö, Sweden, in May 2024, and broadcast in the 37 participating countries with millions more watching online. This will also mark the start of Royal Caribbean’s highly anticipated European season with six award-winning ships sailing from eight cities across the continent and visiting a line-up of landmark destinations. For those who love live entertainment, exploring the world and creating lifelong memories, Royal Caribbean’s 2024 summer season is a line-up of holidays that bring all three together. Holidaymakers will be blown away with full-scale shows across four signature “stages” – air, ice, water and theatre – alongside live music and comedy. With more than 50 years of experience delivering holidays with experiences for every type of family and traveller, Royal Caribbean sets the stage for everyone to make memories their way every day on holiday. Details on how fans can get tickets to the 68th annual Eurovision Song Contest with Royal Caribbean will be revealed in the coming months.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today’s adventurous traveller. The cruise line continues to revolutionise holidays with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden on 7, 9 and 11 May.

