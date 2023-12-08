Netherlands: AVROTROS to reveal Dutch Eurovision 2024 act on 11 December

The word is out, the Dutch have selected their Eurovision 2024 act and entry. The Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, is set to unveil the 2024 Dutch Eurovision act on Monday 11 December.

The Eurovision 2024 Dutch Eurovision Song Contest SelectionCommittee has made its decision and selected the Dutch Eurovision 2024 hopeful. The artist reveal will take place on Monday 11 December.

The Dutch Eurovision Song Contest selection committee consists of the following members:

Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen (Chairman/Dutch Head of Delegation)

Carolien Borgers

Cornald Maas

Hila Noorzai

Jaap Reesema

Jacqueline Govaert

Sander Lantinga.

AVROTROS’s press release reads:

This year, AVROTROS offers a unique insight into the selection process of the Dutch entry for the Eurovision Song Contest. With more than 600 songs submitted, the selection committee has a challenging task to find the right song that will represent the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Sweden. The selection committee consists of chairman Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen, Carolien Borgers, Hila Noorzai, Cornald Maas, Sander Lantinga, Jacqueline Govaert and Jaap Reesema. The video gives you an idea of ​​the selection process. The first round consisted of listening to all the songs submitted, after which an initial selection was made. In the second round, the selection committee met for the first time and made a top five. After the third and final round, in which the last five performed their song on a stage, the selection committee made a final choice.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019.

In 2023 Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper represented the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Burning Daylight‘.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: EBU