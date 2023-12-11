The Netherlands: Joost Klein will fly to Malmo!

The word is out! Joost Klein will have the grand honour of represent the Netherlands at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden next year.

AVROTROS the Dutch national broadcaster has unveiled the 2024 Dutch Eurovision hopeful! Joost Klein will defend the Dutch colours at the 2024 Eurovision edition in Malmo, Sweden next May.

Joost Klein is honoured to represent the Netherlands at Eurovision 2024:

Taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest is a dream come true. I used to watch it together with my parents, glued to the screen, year after year. It’s an honor to represent the Netherlands, and I’m committed to giving me all for the best possible outcome.

Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen ( Dutch Selection Committee Head/ Dutch Head of Delegation), says:

Following a careful and multi-phase process, the selection committee ultimately opted for Joost Klein. There were a lot of entries from a wide range of genres, but in our view his had the most hit potential. In the song, you hear his familiar mix of party and nostalgia. With his enormous creativity, we think Joost can put on a great show in a totally original way, and that the Netherlands and Europe are in for a positive surprise. We’re really looking forward to working with him.

Joost is 26 year old and has gained much fame, name and recognition both at home in the Netherlands and overseas namely in Belgium, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He is an accomplished musician, artist and lyricist.

Joost will be releasing his Eurovision entry in due time (date yet to be confirmed).

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019.

In 2023 Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper represented the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Burning Daylight‘.

Source: AVROTROS/eurovision.tv

Photo credit: AVROTROS/