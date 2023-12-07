Romania: Eurovision 2024 participation remains uncertain due to TVR’s budget

Will we see Romania at the forthcoming Eurovision 2024 Song Contest in Malmo? Earlier this week the official list of the Eurovision 2024 competing countries was released by the EBU and Romania was not on the said list, but the EBU mentioned that the country’s Eurovision participation was yet to be determined as TVR was still in talks with EBU regarding Eurovision 2024.

Romanian news portal Pagina de Media is reporting that the EBU has granted TVR an extension in order to respect the payment of the participation fees. The Romanian news portal received the following statement from TVR regarding Romania’s participation at Eurovision 2024:

As I communicated, regarding Romania’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2024, SRTv has not made a final decision. At this moment, we are in contact with the organizers (European Broadcasting Union – EBU) and all options remain open. The EBU granted Romanian Television a postponement to express its option after the adoption of the state budget for 2024.

Hereby we understand that TVR is yet to make a final decision regarding its participation at Eurovision 2024 relying on the state budget for 2024. The EBU has given the Romanian national broadcaster an extension to be able to fulfill the needful financial requirements in order to compete at next year’s Eurovision edition. We gather that the picture of the Eurovision 2024 competing countries will be more clear by the end of Janauary when the ESC 2024 Semi-final Allocation Draw is scheduled to be held.

As published by the EBU a total of 37 countries are set to compete at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, if Romania confirms its participation the number of competing countries at Eurovision 2024 will increase to 38.

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

Romania has competed 23 times in the competition.

In 2023 Theodor Andrei represented Romania at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘D.G.T (Off and On)’.

Source: TVR/ Pagina de Media

Photo credit: EBU