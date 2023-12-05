Slovenia: RTVSLO opts for internal selection: artist reveal on 12 December

RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has announced that it has reverted to an internal selection for selecting the 2024 Slovenian Eurovision act and entry instead of the initally planned national selection.

The 2024 Slovenian Eurovision act will be officially announced on Tuesday 12 December in the Slovenian capital. RTVSLO has already selected the 2024 Eurovision entry and act, the song which will be in Slovenian will be premiered during a special show in January.

The official press release reads:

After last year’s success of the band Joker Out, which once again took Slovenia to the big Eurovision final, the authorities decided to choose the Slovenian representative this year in a similar way. In October, they announced a public call for song submissions, and at the same time announced that two expert commissions, one of which would be international, would evaluate the submitted songs. The aforementioned jury also evaluated compositions by authors invited to participate by RTV Slovenia. Now TV Slovenija announced that the performer was chosen based on the votes of an international expert committee, but the name is being withheld for now. It will be revealed next week, on December 12, at a media gathering at SNG Opera in Ljubljana. “We believe that Slovenia will present itself sovereignly to Europe in Slovenian this year as well.” As they also announced, for now they can only reveal: “We believe that Slovenia will present itself sovereignly to Europe in Slovenian this year as well.” The selected artist and song will also be presented in a special TV show in the second half of January 2024.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 28 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2024 Joker Out represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Carpe Diem‘.

Source: RTVSLO

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings