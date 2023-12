Good evening Europe, this is Prague calling! We are heading to the Czech Republic for the 2024 Czech national final.

The Czechs will be holding their national final for Eurovision 2024 tonight in their majestic capital Prague.

How to watch?

You can watch the Czech National Final – ESCZ 2024 at 20:15 CET via the following channels:

Official Eurovision Youtube Channel

CT Art

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uj9xNyJvZw About the Show A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Malmo during tonight’s show. The Czech national final will be held at the Roxy Club in Prague. The show will be hosted by Adam Misik whilst Cesar Sampson (Austria 2018) will be hosting the Green Room. The 2024 Czech Eurovision entry will be determined via a 100% public voting deliberation (70% international/ 30% national). Voting will kick off and will conclude on December 11 at 23:59 CET . The winner will be unveiled on 12 December shortly after the voting concludes. The Participants

Aiko

Elly

Gianna Lei

Lenny

MYDY

Tom Sean

Tomas Robin

Source: CT



Photo credit: CT/ Eurovision.tv

Source: CT/