Italy: Saremo 2024 competing acts unveiled

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Sanremo 2024 competing acts.

The winner of Sanremo 2024 will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo!

RAI has unveiled the competing acts in the BIG category:

Fiorella Mannoia

Geolier

Dargen D’Amico

Emma

Fred De Palma

Angelina Mango

La Sad

Diodato

Il Tre

Renga & Nek

Sangiovanni

Alfa

Il Volo

Alessandra Amoroso

Gazzelle

Negramaro

Irama

Rose Villain

Mahmood

Loredana Berté

The Kolors

Big Mama

Ghali

Annalisa

Mr Rain

Maninni

Ricchi e Poveri

The 2023 Sanremo edition will be held at Teatro Ariston from 06-10 February. A grand line up of former Italian acts are back in the game: Ricchi i Poveri ( Italy 1978) Emma. (Italy 2014), Diodato (Italy 2020), Il Volo ( Italy 2015) , Mahmood (Italy 2019/2022).

A total of 30 acts will be competing at Sanremo 2024: 27 Big Category acts+ 3 Giovanni Category Qualifiers.

Sanremo 2024 and Eurovision

The winner of Sanremo 2024 will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The competing acts at Sanremo 2024 will be required to submit a form to RAI ahead of their participation in the competition consenting that if they win Saremo 2024 they will be agreeable to represent Italy at Eurovision 2024. In the event that the Sanremo winner does not submit the form, RAI has the right to select the 2024 Italian act and entry from the other competing acts.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event thrice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964), Toto Cutugno (1990) and Maneskin (2021).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, Mahmood etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 9 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard including a victory in 2021.

The southern European country has partaken 48 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2023 Marco Mengoni represented Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Due Vite‘ achieving an honourable 4th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: RAI

Photo credit: RAI