Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2024 acts unveiled

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the thirty competing acts at Melodifestivalen 2024.

A total of 30 will be battling for the golden ticket to Malmo at Melodifestivalen 2024. The following acts will be competing at Meldoifestivalen 2024:

Semi-final #1 – MALMÖ (3 February) Awful Liar – Lisa Ajax Forever Yours – Elisa Lindström

Hela världen väntar – Samir & Viktor

Heroes Are Calling – Smash Into Pieces

Min melodi – Melina Borglowe

Supernatural – Adam Woods

Semi-final #2 – GÖTEBORG (10 February) Ahumma – C-Joe

Dragon – LIAMOO Norrland – Engmans Kapell

The Silence After You – Dear Sara

Unga & fria – Fröken Snusk When I’m Gone – Maria Sur

Semi-final # 3 – VÄXJÖ (17 February) Aldrig mer – Clara Klingenström Effortless – Jacqline För dig – Klaudy Give My Heart A Break – Cazzi Opeia I Won’t Shake (La La Gunilla) – Gunilla Persson Take My Breath Away – Kim Cesarion DELTÄVLING 4 – ESKILSTUNA (24 February) 30 km/h – Lia Larsson Circus X – SCARLET Done Getting Over You – Albin Tingwall En sång om sommaren – Lasse Stefanz Happy That You Found Me – Danny Saucedo It’s Not Easy to Write a Love Song – Dotter Semi-final # 5 – KARLSTAD (2 March) Back To My Roots – Jay Smith Banne maj – Elecktra Controlla – Chelsea Muco Light – Annika Wickihalder Que Sera – Medina Unforgettable – Marcus & Martinus

Alisa Jax will be opening the Semi-finals whilst Marcus and Martinus will be the closing act .

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 will consist of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)



(Malmo Arena) 10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)



(Scandinavium) 17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)



(Vida Arena) 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)



(Stiga Sports Arena) 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)



(Löfbergs Arena) 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

A total of 30 entries will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. The selection jury has selected 15 songs, whilst the remaining 15 songs were determined by SVT.



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 7 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, 2023) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985). Malmo will be hosting next year’s Eurovision edition.

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 10 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 12 years including 3 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 62 times in the competition throughout its history. This year Loreen stormed to victory at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her mega hit ‘Tattoo‘.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT