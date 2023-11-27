France: Zoe Clauzure wins Junior Eurovision in Nice

France and Zoe Clauzure were crowned the winners of the 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Nice yesterday.

A total of 16 competing countries partook in a glamorous and glitzy competition which was organized by France Televisions and France at the Palais Nikaiia in Nice.

Zoe Clauzure was declared the winner of JESC 2023, followed by Spain which was the runner up and Armenia in 3rd place.

Zoe Clauzure won the competition with her entry ‘Coeur‘.

The show was hosted by Olivier Minne and Laury Thilleman. Amir (France 2016) and Lissandro (France 2022 JESC winner) graced the stage during the interval of the show.

Martin Österdahl (Junior Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

‘France TV has delivered an exceptional edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, showcasing the talent and diversity of young artists from across Europe. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to France TV for their remarkable organization, passion, and dedication in making the 2023 Contest a resounding success. Congratulations to the deserving winner, Zoé Clauzure from France, whose outstanding performance captivated audiences around the world and exemplified the spirit of Junior Eurovision. Everyone who performed on the stage here in Nice are true Heroes.’

It is the third time that France has won the competition and the first time the country has won the contest back to back.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming