Eurovision 2024: Ticket sales kick off today!

Are you coming to Malmo for Eurovision 2024? Tickets for the 9 ESC 2024 shows will be up for grabs today. Hurry up and grab yours!
The Eurovision 2024 tickets are set to go on sale today Tuesday 28 November at 10:00 CET.
- You can purchase your tickets via ticketmaster.se
- You can find more details and information about the ticket sales here
Tickets
Tickets for a total of nine shows will be up for grabs for the 3 live televised shows (Semifinal #1, Semifinal #2, Grand Final), 3 family shows and 3 jury shows.
- 06/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Jury Show
- 07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Family Show
- 07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast
- 08/05/2024- Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Jury Show
- 09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024- Semi-final #2 Family Show
- 09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast
- 10/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Jury Show
- 11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Family Show
- 11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Live Broadcast
Ticket Prices
Tickets will be ranging from 145 SEK (€13) – 3795 SEK (€332) in various categories and various shows:
- First & Second Semi-Final – Evening Preview (Jury Show): 145-795 SEK (13-70 euros)
- First & Second Semi-Final – Afternoon Preview (Family Show): 145-545 SEK (13-48 euros)
- First & Second Semi-Final – Live Show: 525-2395 SEK (45-209 euros)
- Grand Final – Evening Preview (Jury Show): 525-2395 SEK (46-209 euros)
- Grand Final – Afternoon Preview (Family Show): 145-1385 SEK (13-121 euros)
- Grand Final – Live Show: 860-3795 SEK (75-332 euros)