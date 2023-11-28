Eurovision 2024: Ticket sales kick off today!

Are you coming to Malmo for Eurovision 2024? Tickets for the 9 ESC 2024 shows will be up for grabs today. Hurry up and grab yours!



The Eurovision 2024 tickets are set to go on sale today Tuesday 28 November at 10:00 CET.

You can purchase your tickets via ticketmaster.se

You can find more details and information about the ticket sales here

Tickets

Tickets for a total of nine shows will be up for grabs for the 3 live televised shows (Semifinal #1, Semifinal #2, Grand Final), 3 family shows and 3 jury shows.

06/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Jury Show

07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Family Show

07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast

08/05/2024- Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Jury Show

09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024- Semi-final #2 Family Show

09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast

10/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Jury Show

11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Family Show

11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Live Broadcast

Ticket Prices

Tickets will be ranging from 145 SEK (€13) – 3795 SEK (€332) in various categories and various shows: